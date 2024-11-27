A dish with tangy flavors

Snappy and bright, these green beans are ready in minutes and full of tangy lime, garlic and coriander. The streamlined technique makes these very easy to do in one pan. Just add the beans and a little water to the skillet to steam them. Then, after the water cooks off, add the oil and aromatics and sauté until the garlic turns golden at the edges and the beans absorb all of the flavors. These beans are great both warm and at room temperature, so feel free to make them a few hours ahead, and garnish with herbs and onions just before serving.

Green Beans With Lime and Red Onions

Ingredients:

• 1 pound green beans, stem ends trimmed

• 3 tablespoons water

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more for drizzling

• 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1 1/4 teaspoons ground coriander

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, more to taste

• Pinch of crushed red pepper

• Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime

• 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

• 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, parsley or mint

Directions:

Combine green beans and water in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring and shaking the pan, until the beans are bright green and the water has evaporated from the skillet, 3 to 6 minutes.

Raise the heat to high and add the olive oil, garlic, ground coriander, salt and crushed red pepper. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the green beans are just cooked through but still crisp-tender.

Stir in the lime zest and the juice of 1/2 lime. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or lime juice, as needed.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Slide the green beans onto a platter and top with red onion and cilantro. Drizzle with more olive oil. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 6-8.

© 2024 The New York Times Company