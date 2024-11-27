A mash with lots of texture

Double the potatoes, double the fun: Creamy Yukon Gold potatoes are studded with tender bites of skin-on red bliss potatoes in this texture lovers’ mash. The tanginess of sour cream coupled with the grassy bite of scallions keeps things light and fresh, making this an ideal side for richer dishes, like fried chicken and steak (and also welcome at any sweltering summer dinner).

Sour Cream and Onion Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes

• 2 pounds red skin potatoes

• Salt, to taste

• 16 ounces/454 grams sour cream

• 1/2 to 1 cup whole milk

• 1 tablespoon onion powder

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 8 scallions, sliced

Directions:

Fill a large pot with cool tap water. Peel the Yukon Gold potatoes and cut into 1-inch pieces, transferring to the pot as you work to prevent them from browning. Cut the red skin potatoes into 1-inch pieces, leaving the skin on, and transfer to the pot. Season very generously with salt and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally to ensure even cooking, 15 to 20 minutes.

Drain the potatoes and return to the pot over low heat. Allow the potatoes to steam in the hot pot, tossing occasionally to drive away any excess moisture, about 2 minutes. Add the sour cream, 1/2 cup milk, onion powder and lots of pepper. Use a potato masher to roughly break up the potatoes, then switch to a spatula to stir well (you want some lumps). Add more milk if needed. Taste and add salt as needed. Add the scallions, reserving a small handful for garnish, and stir well to combine. Taste and add more salt as needed. Top with reserved scallions and serve right away.

Total time: About 1 hour, serves 6-8.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Tips: If making in advance, store refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or over low heat, stirring occasionally. Add the scallions just before serving.

© 2024 The New York Times Company