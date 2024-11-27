A savory, aromatic gravy

This perky gravy gets its kick from a generous dollop of hot mustard swirled in at the end. To keep the mustard flavor at the forefront, use a lighter-bodied boxed broth and neutral oil, rather than the gelatinous bone broth and rich butter found in most traditional gravy recipes. Deeply browned, almost blackened bits of shallot add a savory, aromatic backbone, while seasoning with plenty of salt lets the mustard pop.

Hot-Mustard Gravy

Ingredients:

• 6 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil

• 1 large shallot, finely chopped

• Salt

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 quart low-sodium chicken broth

• 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 1/4 cup prepared hot mustard (preferably Colman’s)

Directions:

Combine the oil, shallot and a big pinch of salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallot just begin to brown, 4 to 6 minutes.

Add the flour and cook, whisking often, until the resulting roux is a pale blond and the shallot are deeply browned, 2 to 3 minutes (the shallot will be very dark, don’t fret).

Add the broth, a small splash at a time, thoroughly whisking after each addition to ensure there are no lumps. Once half the broth has been carefully incorporated, add the remaining broth and the turmeric and simmer, whisking occasionally, until the gravy coats the back of a spoon, 4 to 6 minutes.

Remove from heat. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. Whisk in mustard then taste, adding more salt as needed to ensure the mustard flavor comes through. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer (discard the solids) and serve. (The gravy can be refrigerated for up to 5 days and rewarmed over medium heat.)

Total time: 25 minutes, makes 1 quart.

