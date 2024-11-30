Fire damages several businesses at Hawaii Kai Shopping Center

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early-morning fire Saturday that damaged a portion of the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center.

HFD officials said they received a 911 call about the blaze at 5:15 a.m. and dispatched 10 units to 377 Keahole St., with the first unit arriving about six minutes later to find light smoke emanating from the roof of a two-story strip mall.

While fire operations were under way at the main fire location, which was not identified in an HFD news release, it was discovered that flames had spread into adjacent businesses. The fire was extinguished at 6:57 a.m.

HFD said an investigation has been initiated to determine the fire’s origin and cause and damage estimates.

Earlier Saturday morning, at 1:38 a.m., HFD responded with five units to a house fire at 85-153 Ala Walua St. in Waianae. The first unit arrived on scene at 1:44 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the carport of the single-story home.

The fire was brought under control at 1:59 a.m. and extinguished at 3:46 a.m. The cause of the fire and damage estimates were being investigated, according to HFD.