These sweet potatoes are the perfect side

Even before getting cozy under a cheddar blanket, these sweet potatoes are packed with flavor. They’re tossed with butter, coated in spices, then placed in the oven without preheating. This allows them to warm up slowly, maximizing their sweetness and creamy texture. The tender sweet potato halves are then smothered in a thick, garlicky cheddar sauce before broiling until bubbly and barely blackened. Serve as a side on your holiday table or as a main with a simple salad alongside.

Cheddar-Smothered Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

• 4 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed

• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter

• Salt

• 2 teaspoons smoked paprika

• 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 garlic clove, finely grated

• 1 1/2 cups whole milk

• 8 ounces sharp white cheddar, grated (about 2 cups)

• Hot sauce (such as Louisiana), to serve

Directions:

Cut the sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and place in a large bowl. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of the melted butter over the sweet potatoes (reserve the saucepan with the remaining butter), season generously with salt, and toss to evenly coat. Sprinkle with the paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and cayenne, and toss to evenly coat.

Arrange the sweet potatoes, cut side up, in a baking dish or skillet large enough to fit them snugly in one layer. Cover and put in the center of the oven, then heat the oven to 425 degrees and roast until tender, 40 to 55 minutes.

Meanwhile, when the potatoes are almost done roasting, place the saucepan with the remaining 3 tablespoons butter over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic, 1 minute. Increase the heat to medium, add the flour and cook, whisking frequently, until foamy and pale, 2 minutes.

Add the milk, a small splash at a time, thoroughly whisking after each addition to ensure there are no lumps. Once half the milk has been carefully incorporated, add the remaining milk and simmer, whisking frequently, until the sauce no longer tastes floury, 3 to 4 minutes. Taste and season with salt. Remove from heat, add the cheese, and stir vigorously until smooth and stretchy.

Adjust an oven rack so that it’s about 6 inches below the broiler heat source and heat the broiler on high. Drape the sauce over the sweet potatoes then broil until bubbly and barely blackened. Serve with lashings of hot sauce.

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes, serves 4-8.

Tips:

Make the cheese sauce up to 3 days in advance and refrigerate in an airtight container. Roast the potatoes up to 1 day in advance and store tightly wrapped in the fridge. To serve, reheat the potatoes in the oven and the sauce on the stovetop before smothering and broiling.

© 2024 The New York Times Company