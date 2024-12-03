Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Cornerback Stone only UH player on All-MWC teams

By Stephen Tsai

Today Last updated 10:02 a.m.

UH football

STEVEN ERLER/SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISE / NOV. 30 Hawaii Warriors defensive back Cam Stone (4) knocked down a long pass.

STEVEN ERLER/SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISE / NOV. 30

Hawaii Warriors defensive back Cam Stone (4) knocked down a long pass.

University of Hawaii cornerback Cam Stone today was named to the All-Mountain West first team for football.

Stone, who transferred to UH in January 2023 after three years at Wyoming, was one of the nation’s top cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

In starting all 12 games, Stone made 38 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage, and two interceptions. He also blocked a kick.

During Sunday’s team banquet, Stone was named winner of the Alec Waterhouse Award as the Rainbow Warriors’ most valuable player.

UH punter Lucas Borrow, left tackle Ka‘ena Decambra, safety Peter Manuma, nickelback Elijah Palmer and defensive Elijah Robinson received honorable mention.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Year.

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard was selected as the top defensive player.

UNLV receiver Ricky White III, who blocked four kicks, was named the top specialist.

UNLV place-kicker Caden Chittenden was picked as the best freshman.

Boise State’s Spencer Danielson was named Coach of the Year.

--
More UH football coverage

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide