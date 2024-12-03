Cornerback Stone only UH player on All-MWC teams

University of Hawaii cornerback Cam Stone today was named to the All-Mountain West first team for football.

Stone, who transferred to UH in January 2023 after three years at Wyoming, was one of the nation’s top cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

In starting all 12 games, Stone made 38 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage, and two interceptions. He also blocked a kick.

During Sunday’s team banquet, Stone was named winner of the Alec Waterhouse Award as the Rainbow Warriors’ most valuable player.

UH punter Lucas Borrow, left tackle Ka‘ena Decambra, safety Peter Manuma, nickelback Elijah Palmer and defensive Elijah Robinson received honorable mention.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Year.

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard was selected as the top defensive player.

UNLV receiver Ricky White III, who blocked four kicks, was named the top specialist.

UNLV place-kicker Caden Chittenden was picked as the best freshman.

Boise State’s Spencer Danielson was named Coach of the Year.

