Letter: Questioning plan to raze vital Wahiawa library

I recently found out they’re planning to demolish the building that houses the Wahiawa Public Library. It’s been a positive institution in the community for decades. While there’s a budget shortfall and people are still homeless from the Lahaina fires, the state is spending millions of dollars on a new building instead of maintenance.

I didn’t hear any requests for community input, so I looked online and found the Center for Workforce Excellence’s plan to have the Department of Education and University of Hawaii take over the new building and leave whatever leftover space for the actual community library.

It’s awful how because Wahiawa isn’t as affluent as other places, people act like it’s OK to do whatever they want without asking the community. Please save the Wahiawa library and call your representative before it’s too late.

Kristine Ludwigsen

Waipahu

