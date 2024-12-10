Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HFD airlifts lost hikers from Nuuanu trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu firefighters on Monday evening airlifted two lost hikers from the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:25 p.m. Monday to a report of two female hikers in their 20s who had become lost. Five units with 13 personnel responded, with the first on scene just 12 minutes later.

Firefighters located the hikers, and HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted them one at a time to a nearby landing zone. The last hiker arrived at the landing zone at 6:22 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier Monday afternoon, HFD responded to another call for lost hikers at Lulumahu Falls, but the hikers were able to find their way back on the trail and did not need assistance.

