A simple, perfect pasta dish

Simple and perfect. You can fine-tune this pasta to suit your needs: Use canned tomatoes instead of fresh; swap the spicy sausages for sweet; hold the olives till the very end so you can omit them for anyone who won’t appreciate them (keep them in for yourself, of course).

Pasta With Spicy Sausages, Tomatoes, Rosemary and Olives

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 pound hot Italian sausage, casings removed

• 1 large sprig fresh rosemary

• 1 fat garlic clove, finely chopped

• 1 1/2 pounds ripe plum tomatoes, trimmed and diced

• 1/4 cup green pitted olives, slivered

• Salt to taste

• 1/2 pound pasta, like penne

• Finely chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Warm the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and rosemary; cook, breaking up the meat with a fork, until browned and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, cook 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and stir occasionally until they have broken down and turned into a sauce, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in the olives for the last 5 minutes of cooking. Add salt to taste, cover and keep warm.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain well and toss with the sauce. Finish with parsley, if you like.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 2-3.

© 2024 The New York Times Company