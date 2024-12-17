Police seek ID of suspects in jewelry store robbery attempt

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects involved in the alleged robbery of a jewelry store in Kaneohe earlier this month.

Police have released surveillance images of the man and woman who are wanted on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

According to police, at about 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 10, the two suspects entered a jewelry store in Kaneohe impersonating a delivery person and a customer.

Suspect No. 1, described as an unknown local male in his 30s to 50s, allegedly brandished a firearm and pointed it at employees, informing them they were being robbed.

He is described as having a medium build, and was wearing a face mask, long-sleeve, brown delivery shirt, brown shorts, dark gloves and athletic shoes.

Suspect No. 2 is described as an unknown female in her 50s, with a heavy build and medium-length, dirty blonde hair. She was wearing a face mask, sunglasses, a green muumuu, fedora hat, and dark gloves. Police said she was also carrying a red and white bag.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Police said employees were able to press an alarm, and that the suspects then fled, possibly in a silver minivan.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact CrimeStoppers online, via the P3 Tips app or at 808-955-8300.