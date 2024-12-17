Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police seek ID of suspects in jewelry store robbery attempt

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects involved in the alleged robbery of a jewelry store in Kaneohe earlier this month.

Police have released surveillance images of the man and woman who are wanted on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

According to police, at about 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 10, the two suspects entered a jewelry store in Kaneohe impersonating a delivery person and a customer.

Suspect No. 1, described as an unknown local male in his 30s to 50s, allegedly brandished a firearm and pointed it at employees, informing them they were being robbed.

He is described as having a medium build, and was wearing a face mask, long-sleeve, brown delivery shirt, brown shorts, dark gloves and athletic shoes.

Suspect No. 2 is described as an unknown female in her 50s, with a heavy build and medium-length, dirty blonde hair. She was wearing a face mask, sunglasses, a green muumuu, fedora hat, and dark gloves. Police said she was also carrying a red and white bag.

Police said employees were able to press an alarm, and that the suspects then fled, possibly in a silver minivan.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact CrimeStoppers online, via the P3 Tips app or at 808-955-8300.

