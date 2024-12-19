Indulge in this ‘gourd’-geous presentation

This colorful roasted squash dish is both bracing and sweet. Charred bits of lemon balance the maple syrup, which almost candies the squash as it roasts, while cardamom and coriander add a perfumed, sophisticated touch. Using a mix of winter squashes will give you the most interesting flavors and textures since they’re all a little different. Any combination of delicata, butternut, honey nut and kabocha works very well. The only variety to avoid is acorn, which has a starchier texture that doesn’t absorb the syrup as well as the others.

Maple-Roasted Squash With Charred Lemon

Ingredients:

• 1 lemon, halved lengthwise, seeds removed

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more as needed

• 1/4 cup maple syrup

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

• Large pinch of chile powder, plus more as needed

• 3 pounds mixed winter squash (honey nut, butternut, delicata and/or kabocha), seeded and sliced into 1-inch-thick crescents, half moons or 1-inch cubes

• 1 tablespoon olive oil, more for drizzling

• 1 teaspoon ground cardamom

• 1 teaspoon whole coriander seeds, lightly crushed with a knife

• Mint or celery leaves, parsley and/or cilantro, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slice one lemon half crosswise and then slice very thinly into half-moons. Reserve the remaining lemon half for squeezing over the roasted squash.

Bring a small pot of salted water to boil. Add lemon slices and simmer for 2 minutes. Drain well and reserve.

In the same small saucepan (no need to wash it) over medium heat, combine maple syrup, butter and chile powder. Gently simmer for 2 minutes to thicken the syrup slightly.

In a large bowl, toss together the squash, olive oil, cardamom, coriander seeds and salt.

Pour in the maple syrup mixture and lemons, and toss again to combine. Spread squash mixture evenly on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes, tossing the mixture halfway through, until the squash is flecked with brown and tender, and the lemons are caramelized.

Place squash and lemon on a platter and drizzle with more oil and squeeze on a little lemon juice from the reserved half. Garnish with herbs or celery and more chile powder if you like.

Total time: 55 minutes, serves 6-8.

© 2024 The New York Times Company