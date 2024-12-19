This dish features piquant peppercorns

This playful take on steak au poivre features chicken thighs that are pan-fried until golden, then simmered in a peppery pan sauce until tender and juicy. The caramelized browned bits left on the bottom of the skillet from searing the chicken add deeper flavor to the sauce. Although cognac is often used in classic au poivre, there is no booze in this version. Instead, a kick of lemon juice brightens the rich, velvety sauce. Serve the chicken over egg noodles or with crusty bread to sop up all that sauce. Tuck any leftovers into sandwich rolls with lettuce and tomato, or chop and toss with pasta and grated Parmesan for a quick lunch.

Chicken au Poivre

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

• Salt

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 tablespoons minced shallot

• 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 3 thyme sprigs

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley, plus more for garnishing

• Crusty bread or egg noodles (optional), for serving

Directions:

Place peppercorns in a small resealable bag. Using a mallet or the bottom of a saucepan, gently crush the peppercorns until coarsely cracked. (Alternatively, you can use a mortar and pestle.) Set aside.

In a 12-inch cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium. Season chicken with salt. In two batches, sear chicken until light golden all over, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a plate. Pour off any remaining oil in the skillet.

Add butter and shallot to the skillet and cook, stirring, until butter is melted and shallot is softened, 1 minute. Add broth, heavy cream, thyme sprigs and cracked peppercorns and mix well, stirring to lift up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan.

Add chicken (and any accumulated juices), bring to a simmer and cook, turning and basting occasionally with the sauce, until cooked through and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh registers 165 degrees, 6 to 8 minutes.

Divide chicken among 4 serving plates and discard thyme.

Add lemon juice to the skillet and stir until sauce is slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and stir in parsley.

Spoon the sauce over the chicken and garnish with more parsley. Serve with crusty bread or egg noodles, if desired.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

