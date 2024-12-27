Beloved sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel dies at 78

Greg Gumbel, the longtime CBS Sports anchor and play-by-play announcer most associated with the network’s NCAA Tournament coverage, has died, his family confirmed today. He was 78.

“(Gumbel) passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer,” wife Marcy Gumbel and daughter Michelle Gumbel said in a statement. “Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity.

“He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.

“Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.”

Gumbel hosted CBS’s NCAA Tournament selection show for 26 years, his voice the first to deliver the news of which teams were in the bracket and with which seeds. He missed the 2024 edition due to health matters.

Gumbel also became the first African-American play-by-play announcer to call any major sports championship when CBS assigned him Super Bowl XXXV in January 2001. At that Super Bowl between the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants, Gumbel pulled double duty as studio host and play-by-play man.

Gumbel worked for NBC Sports before joining CBS.

“There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television,” CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson said in a statement. “He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague.

“A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time. He was a familiar and welcoming voice for fans across many sports, including the NFL and March Madness, highlighted by the Super Bowl and Final Four. Greg broke barriers and set the standard for others to follow.”

Gumbel’s younger brother, Bryant, 76, also has been a sports broadcaster during his long time in television.