Grasping at playoff hopes, Dolphins to face downtrodden Browns

It’s not a desirable position the Miami Dolphins find themselves in heading into their Sunday trip to face the Cleveland Browns.

For the game to have playoff implications, Miami will need the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos to lose their Saturday games at New England and at Cincinnati, respectively. The Dolphins could also use an Indianapolis road defeat in the early-afternoon slot Sunday against the New York Giants so they could leapfrog the Colts in the playoff order.

However, if the Dolphins (7-8) are eliminated before they take the field for their late-afternoon kickoff, coach Mike McDaniel is driving home a different message this week.

“Our locker room and our coaching staff really wants to play the type of football that we felt we fell short of at portions of the season,” he said.

The most notable portion came after a Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami lost six of its next seven games, hampered on offense by a concussion that knocked out star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left its offense without much hope.

Tagovailoa’s return before a Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals activated the attack, even though Miami lost that game and the next one. The Dolphins are 5-2 in their past seven contests, including a 29-17 home win over the San Francisco 49ers last week, when Tagovailoa threw for 215 yards and a touchdown while De’Von Achane accounted for 190 scrimmage yards.

Like his coach, Tagovailoa wants to close the season strong, regardless of whether a playoff berth is at stake.

“It’s an opportunity and I don’t think any of us on our team should take this for granted,” Tagovailoa said. “How do you even know that there is going to be a next year for your career or there’s going to be a next game for you? You just never know.”

While Miami hopes to have a chance at the playoffs, the only thing Cleveland (3-12) can do is find a rare winning feeling in a disappointing season. Expected to contend for a second straight playoff berth, the Browns instead have an outside chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Cleveland is also on its third starting quarterback of the year. Second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets the call with Jameis Winston (shoulder) ailing and Deshaun Watson (Achilles) out for the season. In a 24-6 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Thompson-Robinson finished 20 of 34 for 166 yards while tossing two interceptions and absorbing five sacks.

Thompson-Robinson wants to do a better job avoiding those outcomes. The Dolphins’ defense could help in that matter as they entered the weekend 26th in sacks (31) and tied for 22nd in interceptions (eight).

“The quarterback rule that lives for a hundred years of don’t throw late over the middle,” Thompson-Robinson said when asked how he can avoid critical errors. “And really just trusting my legs, like I had been bragging about and talking about all last week. To be able to use it in that situation instead of trying to throw up a play.”

The game could be the last in Cleveland for Browns six-time Pro Bowl selection Joel Bitonio. The 33-year-old left guard, a two-time first-team All-Pro, said this week he is considering retirement, citing the toll the game takes on his body and that losing inflicts on his psyche.

Miami holds a 10-9 lead in the teams’ regular-season series.

The Dolphins ruled out cornerback Kendall Fuller and linebacker Anthony Walker for Sunday with knee issues. Star wide receivers Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle (knee) are considered questionable, as are left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), receiver Dee Eskridge (knee) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee/finger).

Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week due to a hip injury and was listed as questionable, but he is expected to play Sunday.

For Cleveland, tight end David Njoku (knee), wideout Cedric Tillman (concussion) and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee) will sit out. Winston is officially questionable. No. 1 receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee/shin) was limited in practice each day but carries no game designation into Sunday.