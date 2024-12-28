Tua doubtful against Browns with Miami still in playoff hunt

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful for the team’s Week 17 game Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns with a hip injury. Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week.

In response, the Dolphins elevated Skylar Thompson to the active roster — a likely sign that the 2023 Pro Bowler is not suiting up Sunday.

Tagovailoa missed four games earlier this season with a concussion and is 6-5 as the starter in 2024. Thompson and Tyler Huntley started the games that Tagovailoa missed with Huntley going 1-2 and Thompson going 0-1. As the No. 2 QB, Huntley would likely get the start if Tagovailoa can’t go against Cleveland.

This season, Tagovailoa leads the league in completion percentage at 72.9, while throwing for 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Huntley has thrown for 377 yards, one TD and one INT in three games. Thompson has 187 yards passing in three games.

Miami (7-8) enters the weekend still in the AFC wild card race with a 14 percent chance to make the postseason, according to ‘s projection model. An overtime loss by the Denver Broncos to the Bengals on Saturday kept the Dolphins’ playoff hopes alive.

But a Dolphins loss Sunday would eliminate Miami from the playoff race.

