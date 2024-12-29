2024 Good Neighbor Fund donations update

Here is the latest list of donors to the 2024 Good Neighbor Fund:

>> Herman Lung $1,000

>> Bert T. Oshiro $500

>> In loving memory of Lionel “Katchi” Mashima & Nancy Mashima Koshi $500

>> Ronin Haraguchi $500

>> Gloria Perry $400

>> Waiokeola Congregational Church $388.03

>> Sam Yee $306.59

>> In loving memory of Sung Ho Lai, and George and Betty Yee $300

>> In memory of George Y.K. Yee, Betty M.L. Yee & Sung Ho Lai $300

>> J. Watanabe Family $300

>> Katherine Uyehara $300

>> Anne W. Floyd $250

>> In loving memory of our dads Reynold & Derik $250

>> In memory of Mrs. D.S. Nakata $250

>> Judy Park $250

>> Carolyn N. Takahashi $200

>> In honor of G.D. $200

>> Jamie Gamatero, in loving memory of Balbino & Antonia Gamatero $200

>> In memory of Harriet C. Kam $200

>> Karen Kwock $200

>> In honor of the PIFSC ITS Crew! $140

>> Susan Sagara $125

>> Ken & Chris Nakamatsu $110

>> John Tokunaga $103

>> Gerald Kawamura $102.53

>> Lisa Miyamoto $102.53

>> Mary Renfer $102.53

>> Alton Fujii $100

>> Betty J. Bazell $100

>> George K.H. Lau & Associates $100

>> In memory of Tim Ryan Wilson $100

>> John I. Kotake, DDS $100

>> Judith Maguire $100

>> Mia & Makani $100

>> Raynette Andrade $100

>> Michael Stroup $51.52

>> Renee Latimer $51.52

>> Nancie Ellen Caraway $50

>> Patricia Matsueda $36.21

>> Thank you Virginia Wilmott/angels $30

>> Violet Horvath $26.01

>> Alma C. Ho $25

>> Hideko Asato $20

>> Lynn Hiromoto $20

>> Yu Takamura $15

>> Romeo Duldulao $5

>> Anonymous $1,435

>> Weekly Total: $10,145.47

>> Previous Week’s Total: $69,553.23

>> Grand Total: $79,698.70