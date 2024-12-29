2024 Good Neighbor Fund donations update
Here is the latest list of donors to the 2024 Good Neighbor Fund:
>> Herman Lung $1,000
>> Bert T. Oshiro $500
>> In loving memory of Lionel “Katchi” Mashima & Nancy Mashima Koshi $500
>> Ronin Haraguchi $500
>> Gloria Perry $400
>> Waiokeola Congregational Church $388.03
>> Sam Yee $306.59
>> In loving memory of Sung Ho Lai, and George and Betty Yee $300
>> In memory of George Y.K. Yee, Betty M.L. Yee & Sung Ho Lai $300
>> J. Watanabe Family $300
>> Katherine Uyehara $300
>> Anne W. Floyd $250
>> In loving memory of our dads Reynold & Derik $250
>> In memory of Mrs. D.S. Nakata $250
>> Judy Park $250
>> Carolyn N. Takahashi $200
>> In honor of G.D. $200
>> Jamie Gamatero, in loving memory of Balbino & Antonia Gamatero $200
>> In memory of Harriet C. Kam $200
>> Karen Kwock $200
>> In honor of the PIFSC ITS Crew! $140
>> Susan Sagara $125
>> Ken & Chris Nakamatsu $110
>> John Tokunaga $103
>> Gerald Kawamura $102.53
>> Lisa Miyamoto $102.53
>> Mary Renfer $102.53
>> Alton Fujii $100
>> Betty J. Bazell $100
>> George K.H. Lau & Associates $100
>> In memory of Tim Ryan Wilson $100
>> John I. Kotake, DDS $100
>> Judith Maguire $100
>> Mia & Makani $100
>> Raynette Andrade $100
>> Michael Stroup $51.52
>> Renee Latimer $51.52
>> Nancie Ellen Caraway $50
>> Patricia Matsueda $36.21
>> Thank you Virginia Wilmott/angels $30
>> Violet Horvath $26.01
>> Alma C. Ho $25
>> Hideko Asato $20
>> Lynn Hiromoto $20
>> Yu Takamura $15
>> Romeo Duldulao $5
>> Anonymous $1,435
>> Weekly Total: $10,145.47
>> Previous Week’s Total: $69,553.23
>> Grand Total: $79,698.70