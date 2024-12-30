Kilauea continues to put on a holiday show for visitors

The on-again, off-again lava flow into Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater is back on.

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption that began Dec. 23 with several pauses was again “producing a fan of lava flows covering the southwest portion of the crater floor, with sustained lava fountaining.”

The flow is confined to the southwest portion of crater’s floor, they said, adding that no unusual activity has been noted along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

HVO geologists on the crater rim reported lava fountains reaching about 130 feet high Sunday morning, and around 100 feet height today.

“The current eruption at the summit of Kilauea is the sixth eruption within the caldera since 2020,” an HVO summary today said. “These eruptions in the summit region have lasted for about a week to more than a year in duration. This eruption, like most others, started with vigorous lava and volcanic gas emission, but has paused twice and today shows moderate levels of activity.”

“It is uncertain if these fountaining levels will be sustained,” the scientists said. “Previous summit eruptions have exhibited vigorous activity in the opening days which can episodically wax and wane, or drop over time to sustainable low effusion rates, or slowly diminish and end.”

While the current eruption poses no threat to communities or structures, it still presents hazards for the public, officials warn.

Those hazards include the visible haze known as vog (volcanic smog) downwind of Kilauea, which can cause respiratory problems.

So-called Pele’s hair and other volcanic fragments from the lava fountains also fall downwind of the fissure vents and land within a few hundred yards of the vents, or on the rim of the caldera. These fragments can cause skin and eye irritation, officials said.

The holiday-time eruption is drawing thousands of visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island and park officials warned visitors last week to stay with the viewing areas and to keep a close eye on their children.

The warning came after Jessica Ferracane, the park’s spokesperson, witnessed a toddler running in an off-limits area toward the edge of a cliff on Christmas Day. The child’s mother grabbed the toddler just before the boy reach the edge. If the boy’s mother had not pulled him to safety, Ferracane said, he could have fallen from the 400-foot cliff into the volcano’s summit caldera,

Anyone heading to the park is encouraged to visit the HVNP “plan your visit” webpage, including the safety instructions.