Gov. Green to lobby in D.C. against RFK Jr. nomination

Gov. Josh Green plans to spend much of next week in Washington, D.C., trying to dissuade U.S. senators from confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

Green’s office announced today that the governor is scheduled to leave Hawaii for the nation’s capital on Sunday to discuss Kennedy’s nomination with Senate members, and return to the state four days later on Jan. 9.

The governor intends to provide “critical insight” into the implications of Kennedy’s nomination by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Health and Human Services secretary, according to Green’s office.

Green, a medical doctor, in 2019 as lieutenant governor helped lead a team of 76 health care workers and support staff from Hawaii that participated in an international effort to immunize Samoa’s population of nearly 200,000 against a measles outbreak that infected over 4,000 people and killed more than 80.

In a November interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Green said Kennedy’s views on vaccines and promotion of vaccine misinformation would likely foster vaccine skepticism and promote the use of unproven medications if the Senate confirms Kennedy to lead HHS.

Green, a Democrat, also has expressed concerns that Kennedy could cut Medicaid or Medicare budgets, depriving people of essential health care, or halt funding for clinics that administer vaccines.

“Putting someone with zero experience in public health in charge of the largest public health institute in the world is insane,” Green said in the interview. “Nobody who is being serious about the process would recommend that.”

Kennedy campaigned to be the next president initially as a Democrat and then as an independent before withdrawing in August and endorsing Trump, a Republican. Kennedy has met with and received support from some Republican senators in his effort to win confirmation later this month.