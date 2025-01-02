Focaccia and ricotta: a perfect pairing

Beautiful to behold, fun to eat and a snap to make, these loaded focaccias are like charcuterie boards, but with an edible base. You can use any kind of flatbread to make them, but thick pieces of focaccia work particularly well, holding their own against whatever is on top. The key here is to choose a few toppings that work well together, like figs or persimmons, blue cheese and walnuts, or Parmesan, arugula, salami and pepperoncini. Or, use one combination of ingredients for one side of the focaccia and another for the other side. Just bear in mind that keeping things simple will look and taste the most harmonious.

Loaded Focaccia

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups whole-milk ricotta or 6 tablespoons salted butter

• 1 (9-by-12-inch) store-bought focaccia, or use flatbread or prepared pizza crust

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs

• Flaky sea salt, as needed

• Hot or plain honey, as needed

• Extra-virgin olive oil, as needed

• Toppings of choice (see Tip)

Directions:

Spread ricotta or butter generously on top of focaccia. Top with herbs, sprinkle with salt and drizzle with honey or olive oil if you like. Use a serrated knife to cut focaccia into 1 1/2- to 2-inch pieces, then push the pieces back together.

Top with any combination of your favorite toppings (see Tip). To finish, drizzle with olive oil or hot honey (or both) and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Tips:

Top your focaccia with any of the following: prosciutto, salami, baby arugula or baby kale, cherry tomatoes (halved if large), olives, thinly sliced red onion, radicchio (sliced into ribbons), sliced persimmon, toasted walnuts, shaved Parmesan, crumbled blue cheese, bocconcini or mozzarella (torn into pieces), capers, pepperoncini, anchovies or sardines.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 8 to 12.

© 2025 The New York Times Company