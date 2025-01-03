Medical examiner identifies 2 of 3 women killed in Aliamanu explosion

The Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner today identified two of the three people killed in the New Year’s illegal fireworks explosion at an Aliamanu home.

They are Nelie Ibarra, 58, and Jennifer Van, 23.

The medical examiner said the cause and manner of death in both cases are pending and “no additional information is available at this time.”

Officials said the identity of the third woman killed has not yet been confirmed, according to a news release from the department.

Authorities on Wednesday said that two women were found dead at the scene just after the explosion and a 23-year-old woman died later from her injuries at a hospital.

A neighbor told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Wednesday that the two women who were found dead at the scene were sisters.

A verified Gofundme page for Nelie Ibarra, created by her stepdaughter, said, “My stepmom had the biggest heart. She was very loved by many, including me & my dad. ‘Her infectious laughter and boundless generosity touched everyone she met.’ She will be missed. This sudden tragedy hurts our hearts forever.”

Another verified Gofundme page, created by the niece of the two sisters, identified the third woman who died as Lita.

“On New Year’s Eve, our family was struck by an unimaginable tragedy when a series of events during the fireworks display claimed the lives of my two aunties and left many others in critical condition, including their daughters Charmaine and Cherwyn, their son’s gf and their son,” the post said. “As we try to come to terms with this heartbreaking loss, we are also focused on supporting those who survived the incident and recovering from their injuries. The emotional, physical, and financial toll on our family is overwhelming as we navigate this difficult and painful time.”