No. 4 Hawaii sweeps No. 20 McKendree to end opening weekend

By Billy Hull

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii setter Tread Rosenthal (13) celebrates with team mates Kristian Titriyski (10), left, Kurt Nusterer (8), and ‘Eleu Choy after a point against the McKendree Bearcats during the first set of a men’s NCAA volleyball game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Honolulu.

Hawaii freshman opposite Kristian Titriyski put down a match-high 17 kills and hit .448 for the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors in a 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of No. 20 McKendree today.

Freshman Adrien Roure added 13 kills and hit .478 for UH (2-0), which completed a two-game sweep of the Bearcats (0-2) to open the season at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii hit .463 for the match and was much more efficient on offense the second time out.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal had 40 assists, six digs, three kills and two aces and finished with more assists than McKendree had kills.

Titriyski, who battled a stomach flu and only played two sets in Friday’s four-set win, had 14 kills in 20 swings before committing his first error. He also had two aces.

Middle blockers Ofeck Hazan and Kurt Nusterer combined for eight kills in 12 swings with one error.

UH hit .625 in the first set.

Hawaii will continue a season-opening six-match homestead against Harvard with matches on Wednesday and Friday.

