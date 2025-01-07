Fireworks amnesty event to be held Saturday at Aloha Stadium

The Department of Law Enforcement is holding a fireworks amnesty event at Aloha Stadium this Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

DLE says all fireworks will be safely disposed of, with no questions asked.

“Recent events have clearly illustrated just how dangerous illegal fireworks can be,” said Gov. Josh Green in a news release. “Out of respect to those we’ve lost in the Aliamanu incident, I am strongly encouraging everyone to take a pause on fireworks activities, and I am asking everyone with unused fireworks to please bring them to Aloha Stadium this Saturday.”

Officials say it is dangerous to store fireworks at home as they can ignite, start a fire and injure people.

Furthermore, fireworks should be properly disposed of, and not thrown away in everyday household rubbish as they can injure garbage collectors, contaminate the environment or create other dangerous situations.

A state amnesty event for fireworks held last year netted more than 500 pounds of illegal and unwanted fireworks.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon K. Hao, said, “Our first responders have witnessed the tragic consequences of illegal fireworks use. To ensure public safety, we can no longer ignore or diminish the serious and deadly dangers associated with illegal fireworks.”

“Please protect the people you love by letting us take unwanted fireworks off your hands,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe in the release. “We ask that you put your fireworks in the trunk of your car or bed of your truck and bring them to the stadium. You won’t even have to get out of your car. Just pop the trunk. We’ll grab the fireworks and you’ll be on your way to a safer tomorrow. No questions asked.”

Those arriving at Aloha Stadium for the event should enter the lower Halawa parking lot through the lower Salt Lake Boulevard entrance at gate No. 4.

The amnesty event is hosted by DLE, the Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General, the Honolulu Police and Fire Departments, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.