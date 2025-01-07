Medical Examiner identifies 4th victim killed in Aliamanu explosion

The Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner today confirmed the identity of the fourth person killed in the Aliamanu New Year’s fireworks explosion as Carmelita Benigno, age 61.

The medical examiner’s office said its determination of the cause and manner of her death is pending.

Officials had previously identified Nelie Ibarra, 58, Jennifer Van, 23, and Cassius Ramos-Benigno, 3, as the three other victims who died after the explosion of illegal fireworks at a Keaka Drive party at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

A Gofundme page posted by relatives had identified Ibarra and “Auntie Lita” as sisters who were found dead after the blast.

Van died at the hospital on New Year’s Day, and Ramos-Benigno died at 1:30 a.m. Monday at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Carmelita “Lita” Benigno was the grandmother of Ramos-Benigno, and Ibarra was the child’s great-aunt.

The blast also injured dozens of people including Benigno’s son Junior and her daughter Charmaine Benigno, who was among the six people flown to an Arizona burn center for specialized treatment.