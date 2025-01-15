Hawaii island police ID possible drowning victim in Kona

Hawaii island police have identified a possible drowning victim in Kona earlier this month as Garret Khralovch Stanislav, 35, of Mayfield, Ohio.

Police said shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, patrol officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress at “O-Tech Beach.”

They learned that Stanislav fell into the water near the bathrooms at the beach, and was unable to make it back to shore due to large waves. Two unidentified men who were with Stanislav at the time reportedly tried to coach him back to land. Stanislav, however, could not swim back to shore.

Hawaii Fire Department personnel conducted a search, and found Stanislav unresponsive in the water. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest and are awaiting autopsy results.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer Sarha Reich at 808-935-3311 or Sarha.Reich@hawaiicounty.gov.