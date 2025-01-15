Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Alleged stalker of Caitlin Clark admits guilt, requests jail

Today

PAUL RUTHERFORD-IMAGN IMAGES/ FILE PHOTO Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark possesses the ball during the first half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark possesses the ball during the first half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The 55-year-old Texas man accused of stalking basketball star Caitlin Clark shouted Tuesday in a court appearance in Indiana that he’s “guilty as charged” and wants to stay in jail.

Appearing in Marion County Superior Court, Michael Thomas Lewis proclaimed his guilt without being asked for a plea. Judge Angela Davis entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

He made several unsolicited comments in the courtroom, and each time, deputies in the court told him not to interrupt, NBC News reported.

It was the first court appearance for Lewis, who allegedly sent threats and sexually violent messages to the Indiana Fever guard on social media. He was arrested on a Level 5 felony stalking charge at an Indianapolis hotel on Sunday, per court records.

The messages were sent to Clark from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, NBC News said.

Davis asked Lewis if he suffered from a mental illness, and he responded that he needed his medication. He gave the same answer when asked if he needed an attorney.

The court-appointed defense attorney Gavin Uitvlugt to represent Lewis, but NBC News reported the lawyer declined to comment following the hearing.

Lewis said he lives in his car, a 2016 Toyota Avalon, and has only $100 to his name.

Bond was set at $50,000, but Lewis said he wants to stay in jail.

“I don’t want bond, bail, whatever,” he said. “I’m here. I’m staying.”

Despite his desire to remain incarcerated, Lewis signed orders agreeing not to go near either Gainbridge Fieldhouse or Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever play their home games at the former, with Butler University playing at the latter.

Connor McCaffery, Clark’s boyfriend, is an assistant coach at Butler.

Clark, 22, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after a celebrated career at Iowa. She earned All-Star and All-WNBA honors and was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year last season.

