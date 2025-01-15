Hawaii announces additions to 2025 women’s volleyball recruiting class

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has made official the addition of five more players to its 2025 recruiting class who will all be available in the spring.

The incoming group adds some height to the team in the form of 6-foot-3 middle blocker Bri Gunderson, a fifth-year senior transfer from Eastern Washington, and 6-foot-3 opposite Lois Hansen, a transfer from UC Santa Barbara.

Gunderson led the Big Sky in total blocks last season with 157 for the Eagles to help her make the all-conference first team. Her 135 block assists set a school record at EWU.

Hansen, who redshirted in 2023 for the Gauchos, played in 10 matches last season and had a career-high 19 kills in one match and seven block assists in another.

UH has also added Audrey Hollis, a 6-foot combo setter and hitter from UC San Diego, who was named to the All-Big West Freshman team as a setter this past season. Hollis won two Big West Setter of the Week awards.

Also joining the Rainbow Wahine is Leilani Lopez, a 5-foot-8 libero transfer from Cal State Fullerton, and outside hitter Cha’lei Reid from Kahuku, who participated in a signing day event announcing her signing late last year.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“I am very excited for these five student-athletes to join our program this spring,” head coach Robyn Ah Mow said in a press release. “Bri, Audrey, Lois and Leilani add experience, depth and maturity at their respective positions and they will compete the moment practices begin. Cha’lei comes in a semester early and will gain valuable experience this spring which will lay the foundation for her career here at Manoa.

“All five student-athletes will get a small taste of Wahine volleyball in our spring matches this March and I can’t wait to see them add to the program’s culture that is set in place with the returners.”

They join a class that also includes incoming freshmen Makena Biondi, a 6-foot-5 middle blocker from Agoura H.S. in California, and libero Kahea Moriwaki from Punahou, who are expected to arrive in the fall.

The seven players in the class will join eight returnees led by returning juniors Tali Hakas and Stella Adeyemi at outside hitter, sophomore Miliana Sylvester at middle blocker and sophomore Victoria Leyva at libero.