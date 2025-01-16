Trump nominees pressed on political influence in Senate hearings

WASHINGTON >> Donald Trump’s nominees for top national security jobs said they would not prioritize their loyalty to the president-elect over their duty to the country in U.S. Senate hearings on Wednesday, where they appeared to be on a path to easy confirmation.

Trump’s choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi, and CIA director, John Ratcliffe faced Senate committees five days before Trump — who has spoken of seeking retribution against his perceived enemies — is sworn back in on Monday.

But Republicans who control the chamber 53-47 gave the nominees a far warmer welcome, in a sign that the incoming president will likely have little trouble filling many key posts in his administration.

“I don’t think you have to be clairvoyant to see that you’re going to be confirmed,” Republican Senator John Kennedy told Bondi.

The Senate is evaluating a wave of cabinet picks ahead of Trump’s return to office on Monday. Along with Bondi and Ratcliffe, senators heard from Marco Rubio, Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, Sean Duffy, his choice to oversee the Transportation Department, and Russ Vought, his nominee for White House budget director. Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday.

Republicans have by and large indicated they will vote for Trump’s nominees — even boundary-pushing candidates like Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, who emerged from a Tuesday hearing largely unscathed despite allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking. His confirmation appeared likely after Republican Senator Joni Ernst, a combat veteran and sexual assault survivor, said she would back him after initially voicing concerns.

Similar accusations prompted Trump’s first choice for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, to withdraw from consideration. Other nominees, such as health secretary pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr and national intelligence director nominee Tulsi Gabbard, face uncertain prospects as well. Confirmation hearings have not yet been set for the two former Democrats.

Those who faced senators on Wednesday appeared to be on a glide path to approval.

“I am confident you are the one we need to take on the threats we face,” Republican Senator Jim Risch told Rubio, a fellow Republican senator. Democrats likewise praised Rubio as a qualified candidate.

COMMITTED LOYALISTS

During his first 2017-2021 White House term, Trump staffed his administration with officials and aides who frequently tried to blunt his most aggressive impulses. This time around, he is drawing on a pool of committed loyalists who share his confrontational approach to foreign affairs and his goal of weakening the influence of nonpartisan civil servants. Vought, who would play a central role in reshaping the government, told senators at his confirmation hearing that he believes there are federal bureaucracies that are “weaponized” against the American people, citing the Justice Department in particular.

At her confirmation hearing, Bondi likewise vowed to end the “partisan weaponization” of the U.S. justice system, echoing Trump’s assertion that the prosecutions he faced were politically motivated. She did not rule out investigations of Trump critics, including Special Counsel Jack Smith. But she also promised not to target people based on their politics.

“There will never be an enemies list within the Department of Justice,” Bondi said.

Democrats pressed Bondi on whether she would resist pressure from Trump to use the Justice Department to pursue his political enemies, as he has vowed to do.

“The concern is that weaponization of the Justice Department may well occur under your tenure,” Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse said.

Democrats also questioned whether Ratcliffe would use intelligence for political ends as head of the CIA. He said he would not force out employees for their political views. Republicans shrugged off concerns about Trump’s influence, urging his nominees instead to root out those who might oppose Trump’s agenda.

“Help us restore legitimacy to the Department of Justice,” Kennedy told Bondi, urging her to “find out who the bad guys are” and “get rid of them.”

Additional reporting by Andrew Goudsward, Bo Erickson, Simon Lewis, Doina Chacu, David Shepardson.