UH’s Jovi Lefotu drove to the hoop against UC Riverside’s Esther Matarranz last Thursday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

With her team ahead 40 points in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff last month, Jovi Lefotu fell to the court and immediately feared the worst.

Less than two minutes after senior guard Kelsie Imai, who hasn’t played since, fell in a similar spot on the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center floor, Lefotu did the same and immediately felt a pain in the same knee that she had surgery on to repair a torn ACL nearly two years earlier that kept her from suiting up all of last season.

She had to be helped off the court once she finally got up. In the moment, she wasn’t sure what exactly had just happened.

“I knew it was the same knee that I had injured, and all I could think of was to stay cautious and not try to get up right then and there,” Lefotu said Monday. “It was pretty scary.”

The ‘Iolani alumna and younger sister of senior point guard Lily Wahinekapu escaped serious injury. She missed the next two games before holiday break and joined the team in California for the New Year’s holiday.

Back on the floor and feeling as good as she has since before the original injury, Lefotu finds herself in an important role for a Rainbow Wahine team that is still adjusting to the loss of wing Daejah Phillips, who is no longer an active member of the program.

With Imai also missing the last six games, a team that at the beginning of the year was loaded at guard now looks for key contributors to step up alongside Wahinekapu, who leads the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game.

Lefotu, who had eight points and five assists in 21 minutes in Saturday’s win against Cal State Fullerton, fits the profile perfectly.

Not only does her game complement her sister, she has a unique skill set that is different from anyone else on the team according to her head coach.

“She’s a three-level scorer, and while we’re watching her continue to grow, it’s being patient with her and helping her to grow her confidence,” Laura Beeman said. “On the court, I think she’s probably the best point guard in our conference.”

Watching her drive into the paint and converting tough layups in traffic, Beeman remains steadfast in staying patient with Lefotu, even as she shows glimpses of being the double-digit scorer and distributor they imagined she could be coming out of high school.

“If Jovi is in a place where she’s feeling good and her numbers look good, then we’re going to put her on the court,” Beeman said. “If there ever is a time where her numbers don’t look good or she’s feeling a little bit tired or fatigued, we’re absolutely not going to take that chance with her. She has to be in the right frame of mind to be on the court, to be her best, and we will have all of the patience in the world for that.”

The Rainbow Wahine (9-6, 3-2) have persevered through an emotional time to secure three straight wins entering this week’s road trip at Cal State Northridge tonight and at Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday.

Hawaii allowed 91 points total in its two home wins last week to jump to the top of the conference in scoring defense at 55.2 points allowed per game, which ranks 21st in the country.

Fifth-year senior MeiLani McBee was critical on offense in those wins, averaging 12 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting six of 11 from 3-point range.

In four Big West games, McBee is shooting 52.2% (12-for-23) from 3 to move within 18 made 3-pointers of tying Amy Atwell for the school record.

Hawaii has won seven straight against the Matadors and is 7-4 on CSUN’s home floor, which includes a win last year that clinched the Big West regular-season title.

RAINBOW WAHINE BASKETBALL

At Premier America Credit Union Arena, Northridge, Calif.

Hawaii (9-6, 3-2 Big West) vs. Cal State Northridge (3-12, 1-5)

>> When: Today, 4 p.m.

At Icardo Center, Bakersfield, Calif.

Hawaii vs. Cal State Bakersfield (1-15, 1-5)

>> When: Noon Saturday

>> Stream: ESPN+

>> Radio: None