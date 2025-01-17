Man, 70s, critical after being pulled from Ko Olina Lagoon

A man in his 70s is in critical condition after being pulled unresponsive near the rocks at Ko Olina lagoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Ko Olina Lagoon 4 at about 9:45 a.m. today.

Paramedics treated the unresponsive man with advanced life support and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

EMS also treated a 33-year-old man, who went into the ocean to rescue the unresponsive man, for abrasions and lacerations. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.