Hawaii County moves forward to restore roads overrun by lava

Work to rebuild part of Highway 137 in lower Puna has begun with contractor Isemoto Contracting grading the area adjacent to “Four Corners,” where Highway 137 meets Highway 132.

Highway 137 was damaged by lava flows from the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

Work began Jan. 9 on the 3.6-mile road segment between Kapoho and Pohoiki and is anticipated to be complete in the third quarter of 2026, Hawaii County officials said in a news release.

Additionally, the county has awarded a contract to Nan Inc. for the restoration of Pohoiki Road, also inundated by lava in 2018.

That project spans 4.5 miles and includes both reconstruction and realignment of the road. It is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and be complete in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“We are pleased to announce that the restoration of Highway 137 is well underway,” Mayor Kimo Alameda said in the release. “This project, soon to be followed by the restoration of Pohoiki Road, represents the start of a long-awaited investment in lower Puna’s infrastructure that will help reconnect impacted communities.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

During both projects, waterlines along the routes will also be replaced.

“Restoration of Highway 137 is a critical step forward in lower Puna’s recovery,” County Council member Ashley Kierkiewicz, whose district includes the eruption area, said in the release. “Our office is deeply grateful for the efforts to get construction back on track and ensure the project is completed, allowing our community to move forward with renewed strength and resilience.”

Combined, the two road and waterline restoration projects (Highway 137 and Pohoiki Road) will cost about $50 million, with 75% of the amount covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The county is using recovery funds from the state to cover the 25% local match.

No-trespassing signs will be put in place, and the public is reminded to stay out of the construction area.