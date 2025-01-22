Secretary of State Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza with Israel’s Netanyahu

WASHINGTON >> U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today to reiterate Washington’s support for its ally, and the two also discussed Iran and Israeli hostages in Gaza, the State Department said.

The call was Rubio’s first with Israel since the administration of Republican President Donald Trump took office on Monday. Trump and his predecessor, Democratic former President Joe Biden, have both been supporters of Israel during its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Rubio underscored that “maintaining the United States’ steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for Trump,” the State Department said in a statement.

Rubio also held calls today with Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the State Department said, adding the topics discussed included Gaza, Syria and Lebanon, among others.

Rubio told Netanyahu that Washington will continue to work “tirelessly” to help free the remaining hostages in Gaza, the State Department added.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, the Gaza health ministry says, while also leading to accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies. The assault displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza and caused a hunger crisis.

A ceasefire went into effect on Sunday and has led to the release of some Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Rights groups have criticized the mounting humanitarian crisis from Israel’s military assault. Washington has maintained its support, saying it is helping its ally in its defense against Iran-backed militant groups including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“The Secretary also conveyed (to Netanyahu) that he looks forward to addressing the threats posed by Iran and pursuing opportunities for peace,” the State Department said.