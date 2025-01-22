A veggie twist on a classic filipino dish

This superpunchy, one-skillet vegetarian meal is inspired by chicken adobo, a beloved Filipino dish. Here, eggplant cooks in rich, tangy adobo sauce — a blend of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, black pepper and bay leaf — absorbing the savory flavors as it simmers. Coconut milk is added in some versions of adobo, creating a rich, silky texture to balance out the sauce’s tart notes. This recipe includes a shower of fragrant basil, which brings a fresh hit that lifts the dish. (Thinly sliced scallions would also be great.) Serve the eggplant over rice to catch all of its flavorful drippings.

Eggplant Adobo

Ingredients:

• 5 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola

or safflower

• 1 1/2 pounds eggplant (preferably small Italian

eggplant), cut into 1-inch cubes (about 8 cups)

• Kosher salt and pepper

• 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

• 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk

• 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

• 1 tablespoon turbinado or light brown sugar

• 1/2 white onion, thinly sliced

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 fresh or dried bay leaf

• 1/4 cup chopped basil, plus additional small leaves

for garnish

• Steamed jasmine rice, for serving

Directions:

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium. Add half of the eggplant, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with 2 tablespoons of the oil and the remaining eggplant.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine soy sauce, coconut milk, vinegar, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 2 tablespoons of water; mix well.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the onion to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 3 minutes. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, 1 minute.

Add the browned eggplant, soy sauce mixture and bay leaf and toss to evenly coat. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook, stirring every 5 minutes, until the eggplant is tender but still has structure, about 10 minutes. Uncover and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens and nicely coats the eggplant, about 2 minutes longer. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the chopped basil.

Divide the eggplant mixture over rice among bowls. Garnish with basil leaves and serve warm.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company