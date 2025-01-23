Honolulu Ocean Safety to hold tryouts for lifeguard recruits

Honolulu Ocean Safety is planning to hold its first lifeguard recruit tryouts of 2025 next weekend.

The recruitment event is for part-time, on-call, contract beach lifeguards. Applicants can register this Saturday.

Tryouts will be held, starting at 8 a.m., on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Ewa end of Ala Moana Beach Park. Applicants are not required to attend both days.

According to Ocean Safety officials, applicants will need to complete a physical performance exam that includes:

>> 1,000-yard run and 1,000-yard swim under 25 minutes;

>> Run-swim-run of 100 yards each length under 3 minutes;

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> 400-yard rescue board paddle under 4 minutes.

Before taking the physical test, applicants must pre-register at the Ala Moana Beach Park Ocean Safety Training Center behind lifeguard tower 1B.

They should bring all required documents, including a valid driver’s license, high school diploma, and certificates of completion for American Red Cross Lifeguard Training, Basic First Aid and CPR, officials said.

Registration will be available at the center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. this Saturday.

Interviews will be held on Feb. 4. for those who pass the physical performance exam.

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials said city lifeguards staff 43 towers around Oahu and patrol over 200 miles of coastline with trucks, jet skis, and ATVs.

———

Visit oceansafety.honolulu.gov for more information.