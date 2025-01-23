Rainbow Wahine run win streak to 6 by beating UC Davis

Brooklyn Rewers scored a game-high 12 points and Imani Perez and Lily Wahinekapu and 11 points for the Rainbow Wahine, who extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 56-46 victory over UC Davis tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 871 watched Hawaii (12-6, 6-2 Big West) jump further up the conference standings with a win over the Aggies (12-7, 6-3), who eliminated UH in the semifinals of last year’s conference tournament in March.

Perez scored eight of her points in the third quarter and Rewers doubled UH’s margin midway through the fourth quarter with a straightaway 3-pointer to push the Hawaii lead to 48-42.

UC Davis got within two points with less than three minutes to go on a Victoria Baker steal and layup, only to see UH answer with MeiLani McBee converting a three-point play on a back cut for a layup off of a feed from Perez.

Rewers also had five rebounds and a block in the final minute that led to two Wahinekapu free throws to put the game away.

Perez went 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and added nine rebounds and three steals.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

McBee finished with six points and eight rebounds and Jovi Lefotu had nine points and three rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

UH out rebounded UC Davis 43-28.

Next up for Hawaii is defending Big West champion UC Irvine on Saturday at 7 p.m.