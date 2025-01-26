Los Angeles faces risk of mudslides with arrival of rain

The Santa Ana winds that have fueled wildfires for weeks in Southern California finally stopped blowing Friday, and an unusually long period of dry weather was on track to end in Los Angeles County as a cold storm arrived late Saturday.

The system was expected to deliver light to moderate rain that will fall intermittently through Monday. The weather will give the arid landscape and withered vegetation a much-needed soaking and benefit firefighting crews.

Still, the forecast showed a small risk that bursts of heavy rain could cause flash floods and mudslides around areas of Los Angeles County recently scarred by wildfires, including the northwest (Hughes fire), east (Bridge fire), southwest (Franklin and Palisades fires) and especially the central area where the Eaton fire burned.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for those areas from 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday, when there is the highest chance for rain and risk for thunderstorms.

Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the weather service, called flooding the worst-case scenario for the conditions in Los Angeles, where there is up to a 20% chance that debris flows could damage roads and structures.

“What we’re telling people is to avoid the area during the watch period,” Lund said. “Use sandbags to protect your property, and if residents decide to stay, make sure to stock up on supplies in case road access is blocked.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Los Angeles area has seen its driest start to the rainy season on record and has not measured significant rainfall since last spring. Since May 1, the weather service’s gauge in downtown Los Angeles has measured just a little more than a quarter-inch of rain. This weekend’s expected storm has the potential to bring nearly four times that amount.

The burn scars in Los Angeles County, where trees and brush were devoured by flames, are most likely to benefit from the rain. “If we get gentle rains, it’s going to help make those burn areas recover and revegetate,” said Jayme Laber, a hydrologist with the weather service.

The first drops of rain began to fall Saturday night, with showers expected to increase Sunday into Monday. Most locations across the county, including downtown Los Angeles, are expected to record up to an inch of rain in the storm.

But isolated showers and thunderstorms could bring rain that falls at three quarters of an inch an hour, and the heavier rains could lead to debris flows Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The thunderstorms could also kick up strong, damaging winds, drop small hail and cause waterspouts over the ocean, the weather service said.

The weather is expected to temporarily lower the risk of wildfires, but this one storm won’t fully end it.

“It’s only going to help things out for a couple weeks,” Matt Shameson, a meteorologist with the U.S. Forest Service, said of the storm. “If we get another one or two decent systems, that will help us out significantly.”

The good news is that another set of showers could come over the region sometime next week, Shameson said.

———

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company