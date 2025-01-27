Utility shares details on transmission lines in Eaton amid fire probe

Southern California Edison, a unit of utility Edison International, said today preliminary analysis of data showed a “momentary and expected increase in current” on its energized lines in the Eaton Canyon corridor on Jan. 7 evening.

Fire officials have not found SCE to be responsible for the Los Angeles fires. But the company’s infrastructure is being investigated and it faces several lawsuits alleging its equipment sparked the destructive Eaton fire.

The latest update from the company comes a day after a New York Times report which included new video footage of electrical arcing and analysis pointing toward Edison’s equipment as involved in the fire’s ignition.

The company said today it was reviewing the footage.

SCE had earlier said it did not have a fault on the transmission lines until over one hour after the Eaton fire started.

The utility, in a letter filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, maintained that the current increase remained within the design limits and did not trigger system protection on these lines.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is the lead agency investigating the origin and case of the Eaton fire, has identified the preliminary origin area and asked SCE to preserve in place its transmission facilities near the site.

Since it broke out on Jan. 7, the Eaton fire has scorched 14,021 acres east of Los Angeles, destroyed 1,073 structures and caused 17 deaths. It was 95% contained as of Monday, according to California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

SCE said it is complying with investigators’ request, and has also collected evidence from Eaton Canyon, including metal items found on the ground near its towers and items from an encampment located approximately 300 yards downhill from the towers.

“Although the investigation remains ongoing, this update and underlying evidence heavily suggest that SCE equipment was the source of ignition for the Eaton Fire,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.