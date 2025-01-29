Hawaii braces for heavy rain, strong winds this evening

A powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and possible flash flooding across Hawaii starting this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said the system will pass north of Kauai on Thursday, dragging a cold front down the island chain through Friday. The front is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for flash flooding across all main Hawaiian islands.

A flood watch is in effect from this evening through Friday afternoon, with urban areas at higher risk for significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. The weather service warned that flood-prone roads and low-lying areas could be closed due to excessive rainfall.

Along with the rain, a high wind watch is in place for most of the state from this evening through late Thursday night. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, could cause damage to trees and power lines. Officials warned that widespread power outages are possible, and travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Residents are urged to remain alert for updates and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, cool and calm conditions this morning will give way to increasing clouds, strengthening winds, and widespread rain as the strong winter storm approaches Hawaii, forecasters said. Winds will shift out of the south-southeast ahead of the system, bringing humid conditions before the storm moves in.

The most significant impacts are expected from Thursday through Friday, with flash flooding, damaging south-to-southwest winds, and hazardous marine conditions. Conditions will improve by Friday night as the front moves east, with drier and more stable weather expected through the weekend and into early next week.

NWS officials urge residents to take precautions to protect property before the storm hits, and to tie down loose objects or move them to a sheltered location.

Hawaiian Electric officials said the company was monitoring the weather and encouraged residents to check their emergency preparations and prepare for the possibility of power outages. They said those preparations should include:

>> Checking emergency equipment such as flashlights, generators, battery-operated radios, light sticks, and lanterns to be sure they are operational.

>> Buying extra batteries.

>> Having a battery-powered radio on hand to listen for updates on the weather conditions.

>> Making sure portable generators are in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

>> Turning refrigerators and freezers to their coldest settings in case power goes out.

>> Turning off and unplugging any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronics in case of a power outage.

>> And assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous, and stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines.

More Hawaiian Electric preparation and safety tips are available at hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter.