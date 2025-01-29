Caitlin Clark declines NBA’s 3-point shootout invite

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has turned down a reported proposal to compete in the NBA All-Star Game’s 3-point contest next month.

Instead, the Indiana Fever guard wants her first 3-point shootout to come at the WNBA All-Star Game this summer before her home fans in Indianapolis, her representatives at Excel Sports told ESPN today.

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend is Feb. 14-16 in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors.

There had been talk of pitting the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and longtime “Splash Brothers” teammate Klay Thompson, now with the Dallas Mavericks, in a NBA vs. WNBA 3-point contest against Clark and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Ionescu and Curry squared off at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, with Curry winning by a 29-26 margin.

Named the WNBA Rookie of the Year and an All-Star during her debut campaign in 2024, Clark led the league with 122 3-point field goals.