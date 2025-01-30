Multiple power outages statewide as storm pummels Hawaii

The severe weather brought on by a powerful storm has resulted in numerous power outages across the islands.

On Oahu, Hawaiian Electric is responding to numerous outages islandwide, including one in Kaneohe impacting about 1,100 customers as of about 10:40 a.m.

Some outages have also been reported in Laie, Haleiwa, Mokuleia, in Waianae, Manoa, and Kailua.

On Maui, multiple outages have been reported, impacting thousands of customers in East Maui, the North Shore, Upcountry and the North Shore. As of 9:40 a.m., nearly 3,400 customers are without power in the Kula area.

Hawaiian Electric said these outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoff related.

On Hawaii island, more than 1,700 customers are without power in the Hawaiian Beaches area as of noon. Earlier, more than 800 customers in Honomu Town to the Ookala Town area were without power due to a tree on the lines. That power was restored at 11:30 a.m., about an hour later.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative at about 1 p.m. today said power cannot be restored for residents in the Wainiha and Haena areas until transmission towers can be accessed via helicopter. This will not be possible until Friday morning, at the earliest.

KIUC was responding to 169 outages as of 1 p.m. today, impacting 4,146 customers all around the Garden Isle, according to its outage map.

KIUC crews have been responding to weather-related outages since late Wednesday evening, the cooperative said in a news release.

“Crews are responding and restoring power as weather conditions allow,” said KIUC in the release. “Members are advised to remain prepared for extended outages.”

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan recommended people stay off the roads and not drive if they do not have to due to the severe weather today.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reminds drivers that when traffic signals are out due to power outages, they should treat the intersection as an all-way stop.

The Maui Police Department says at four-way stops, the first driver to stop is the first to go. If there is a tie, then the driver on the right has the right of way. If two drivers are directly across from one another, the one going straight has the right of way over the one turning left.

MPD said drivers must yield to pedestrians in or approaching a crosswalk.

Hawaiian Electric warns the public to stay at least 30 feet or more away from downed power lines and to always assume they are energized.

Report power outages and downed power lines

>> Oahu 1-855-304-1212

>> Maui 808-871-7777

>> Molokai and Lanai 1-877-871-8461

>> Hawaii island 808-969-6666