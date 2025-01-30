Severe thunderstorm warning posted for Kauai, high wind warning for all islands

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

The flood advisory for Hawaii island has been extended through 10 a.m.

Radar at 6:40 a.m. showed moderate to heavy showers developing and moving quickly over the southeast-facing slopes of Kau, Puna and south Hilo districts, according to the NWS. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

6:45 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the island of Kauai.

At 6:42 a.m., radar showed a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Eleele, moving northeast at 40 mph and headed toward southeast Kauai.

In addition to wind gusts up to 60 mph, the National Weather Service said to remain alert for possible tornadoes. “Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure,” weather officials said.

Locations affected by the warning include Lihue, Anahola, Wailua, Hanapepe, Omao, North Fork Wailua Trails, Koloa, Moloaa, Kapaa, Lawai, Wailua Homesteads and Kalaheo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings and advisories as a powerful storm system moves through the islands, bringing the threat of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and flash flooding through Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Kauai and its adjacent coastal waters until noon today, with the potential for damaging winds over 58 mph and hail the size of quarters or larger.

A high wind warning remains active for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau until noon Friday, with sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph and gusts over 60 mph that could bring down trees and power lines. Maui County also came under a high wind warning at 6 a.m.

Additionally, flood advisories have been issued for Kauai and Hawaii island due to excessive rainfall. On Kauai, heavy showers are moving in from the south, with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, leading to rising stream levels and minor flooding in low-lying areas. The advisory remains in effect until 7:45 a.m. today but may be extended if conditions persist. On Hawaii island, heavy rain is soaking the Ka‘u, Puna and South Hilo districts, with a flood advisory in effect until 7 a.m. today.

A flood watch is in place for all Hawaiian Islands through 6 p.m. Friday, as the approaching cold front brings the potential for widespread flash flooding and thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms on Kauai could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Damaging winds could knock down trees and power lines and cause structural damage, particularly on Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.

Flash flooding could lead to road closures, urban runoff and dangerous conditions in streams and low-lying areas.

Residents and visitors are urged to secure loose outdoor items, stay indoors if possible and avoid driving through flooded roads. Boaters and mariners should take extra caution, as hazardous conditions are expected in coastal waters.