FBI launches wide-ranging round of staff cuts, sources say

WASHINGTON >> The FBI launched a wide-ranging round of staff cuts today, as President Donald Trump’s administration moves to swiftly shake up the nation’s leading law enforcement agency, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

At least five top FBI officials in major U.S. cities — Miami, Philadelphia, Washington, New Orleans and Las Vegas — were ordered to resign or be fired, one of the sources told Reuters.

Trump has vowed to dramatically revamp the Justice Department, which includes the FBI, after it brought two criminal cases against him during his four years out of power for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and retention of classified documents after leaving office.

In his first day back in the White House, Trump granted clemency to all of the nearly 1,600 people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to block Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.