Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, January 31, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Breaking News

FBI launches wide-ranging round of staff cuts, sources say

By Sarah N. Lynch / Reuters

Today Last updated 10:51 a.m.

National news

REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, in December 2018. The FBI launched a wide-ranging round of staff cuts today, as President Donald Trump’s administration moves to swiftly shake up the nation’s leading law enforcement agency, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, in December 2018. The FBI launched a wide-ranging round of staff cuts today, as President Donald Trump’s administration moves to swiftly shake up the nation’s leading law enforcement agency, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

WASHINGTON >> The FBI launched a wide-ranging round of staff cuts today, as President Donald Trump’s administration moves to swiftly shake up the nation’s leading law enforcement agency, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

At least five top FBI officials in major U.S. cities — Miami, Philadelphia, Washington, New Orleans and Las Vegas — were ordered to resign or be fired, one of the sources told Reuters.

Trump has vowed to dramatically revamp the Justice Department, which includes the FBI, after it brought two criminal cases against him during his four years out of power for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and retention of classified documents after leaving office.

In his first day back in the White House, Trump granted clemency to all of the nearly 1,600 people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to block Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide