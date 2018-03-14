2 men arrested for attempted murder involving police officers

Police arrested two men this morning in Waiau on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly trying to hit two police officers with a stolen car.

Police from the Kapolei/Waianae district, with help from Pearl City police, were pursuing two men in a stolen car. When officers stopped the stolen car, the men allegedly tried to run them over, injuring one officer, police said.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m. today near the intersection of Kuleana Road and Kaahumanu Street.

Police arrested the suspects at 11:30 a.m. in the area on suspicion of attempted murder, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.