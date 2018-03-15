Closure of Oahu stores pending

There are three Toys R Us store locations on Oahu: a free-standing store at Pearlridge Center in Aiea, a Toys R Us Outlet Center at Windward Mall in Kaneohe and a Toys R Us Express on the third floor on the Ewa side of Ala Moana Center. There is also a Babies R Us outlet in Pearl City.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a store employee who declined to give her name said they hadn’t received any official word from the corporate offices of the reported pending store closures.

“We’re in the dark like everybody else,” she said. “As far as I know, we’re still open. We still got to make customers happy and do sales.”

Representatives at the company’s corporate offices could not be reached for comment about the Hawaii locations.

The Kahului Toys R Us Express store on Maui closed in January.