 Closure of Oahu stores pending
March 15, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Business

Closure of Oahu stores pending

Rosemarie Bernardo, Star-Advertiser
March 15, 2018
Updated March 15, 2018 12:05am

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Toys R Us is planning to close or sell all of its U.S. stores. The company has not announced a closing date for its four stores, which include locations in Kaneohe and at Ala Moana Center in addition to Aiea. There is also a Babies R Us outlet in Pearl City.

ADVERTISING

There are three Toys R Us store locations on Oahu: a free-standing store at Pearlridge Center in Aiea, a Toys R Us Outlet Center at Windward Mall in Kaneohe and a Toys R Us Express on the third floor on the Ewa side of Ala Moana Center. There is also a Babies R Us outlet in Pearl City.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a store employee who declined to give her name said they hadn’t received any official word from the corporate offices of the reported pending store closures.

“We’re in the dark like everybody else,” she said. “As far as I know, we’re still open. We still got to make customers happy and do sales.”

Representatives at the company’s corporate offices could not be reached for comment about the Hawaii locations.

The Kahului Toys R Us Express store on Maui closed in January.

PREVIOUS STORY
T.J. Maxx opening store in Hilo
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING