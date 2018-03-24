Hawaii loses to Seton Hall in game suspended Friday

Seton Hall finished what it started, defeating Hawaii, 9-8, today in a game that was suspended on Friday night.

Shortstop Al Molina scored the go-ahead run on a double play in the 11th inning. The ’Bows went down in order in the bottom of the 11th.

The Pirates were leading, 8-7, when the game in the seventh inning Friday because of heavy rain. When the game resumed this afternoon, the ’Bows tied it on Tyler Murray’s RBI single to right. But the next 11 UH batters did not reach base.

Matt Leon pitched three innings of relief to earn the victory.

UH closer Dylan Thomas fell to 1-1.