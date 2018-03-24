 Hawaii loses to Seton Hall in game suspended Friday
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
March 24, 2018
Updated March 24, 2018 6:35pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Seton Hall first baseman Connor Hood (35) gets Hawaii outfielder Adam Fogel (18) at first base on a double play off a fly ball by Kekai Rios during the third inning on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Seton Hall finished what it started, defeating Hawaii, 9-8, today in a game that was suspended on Friday night.

Shortstop Al Molina scored the go-ahead run on a double play in the 11th inning. The ’Bows went down in order in the bottom of the 11th.

The Pirates were leading, 8-7, when the game in the seventh inning Friday because of heavy rain. When the game resumed this afternoon, the ’Bows tied it on Tyler Murray’s RBI single to right. But the next 11 UH batters did not reach base.

Matt Leon pitched three innings of relief to earn the victory.

UH closer Dylan Thomas fell to 1-1.

