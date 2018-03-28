Popular hike closed, parking restricted in Lanikai this weekend

The popular Lanikai Pillbox trail is closed, beginning today, for two months, in order for the state to conduct repairs.

In addition, parking restrictions will be in place in Lanikai for the three-day good Friday holiday weekend.

Parking will be prohibited on all Lanikai streets and shoulders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Electronic messaging boards will be posted at the entrance to Lanikai, and temporary “sawhorse” type signs will be on placed on the streets.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources closed the Kaiwa Ridge Trail, known as the Lanikai pillbox trail, for concrete repairs and replacement of rusted steel roof supports at the two structures known as bunkers or pillboxes. The structures were built during World War II as observation stations. The first pillbox is more weathered than the second one, according to DLNR.

A contract of $248,228 has been awarded to Tokunaga Masonry, Inc.

Planning consultant firm PBR, which is developing a master plan for the Lanikai pillbox trail, is seeking input on its public survey.