Man, 58, rescued during commercial dive off Hawaii Kai

A 58-year-old man was recovering today after lifeguards rescued him during a commercial dive off Hawaii Kai.

The man began experiencing a medical condition during the dive at about 10 a.m., said Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright in an email.

Lifeguards retrieved him on a personal watercraft and gave him medical treatment while hauling him back to the pier at Maunalua Bay, she said.

An Emergency Medical Services crew continued giving the man advanced life support and took him to a hospital in serious condition.