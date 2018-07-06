 Waianae’s Rachael Ostovich submitted in third round of UFC fight
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
July 6, 2018
Updated July 6, 2018 6:06pm
Waianae’s Rachael Ostovich suffered a third-round submission loss to Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight fight on the undercard of tonight’s The Ultimate Fighter Finale 27 event at the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas.

Ostovich (4-4, 1-1 UFC) was at a severe reach disadvantage against the taller De La Rosa (9-4, 2-0) who has earned seven of her nine professional wins by submission.

Referee Mark Smith stopped the bout when Ostovich tapped to a rear-naked choke at 4 minutes, 21 seconds of the third round.

The Moanalua alumna landed her best strike of the night with a spinning back fist at the end of the second round, which was her best.

Two of the three judges gave Ostovich the second round and had the fight 19-19 going to the third. The third judge had De La Rosa ahead 20-18.

Waiakea alumnus Brad Tavares will headline the event in the final bout of the evening against Israel Adesanya.

