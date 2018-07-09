Johnny Depp sued by ‘City of Lies’ crew member over alleged attack

A crew member on the upcoming film “City of Lies” has filed suit against star Johnny Depp, claiming the financially strapped actor physically and verbally assaulted him on set — and offered up to $100,000 for the crew member to punch him in the face.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A crew member on the upcoming film “City of Lies” has filed suit against star Johnny Depp, claiming the financially strapped actor physically and verbally assaulted him on set — and offered up to $100,000 for the crew member to punch him in the face.

Gregg (Rocky) Brooks, who worked as a location manager on the film about the investigation of the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur murders, filed the suit against Depp Friday in California Superior Court.

Brooks alleges that the film, set for release this September, was being filmed in April 2017 at the Barclay Hotel in Los Angeles and that it was his job to ensure filming complied with city permits.

He claims Depp — starring as retired LAPD detective Russell Poole, who worked on both 1990s rap star murders — requested an extension of the permit so that he could direct two of his friends in an extended version of the scene the crew was filming that day.

After extending the permit twice, Brooks determined that the shot the group was working on would have to be the last of the night — news that enraged the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

“Who the f — k are you? You have no right to tell me what to do,” Depp allegedly yelled upon learning from Brooks that he’d need to wrap it up. “I don’t give a f — k who you are and you can’t tell me what to do!”

According to the lawsuit, Depp — who allegedly reeked of alcohol — then “maliciously and forcefully” punched Brooks twice in the rib cage and yelled, “I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now.”

The yelling allegedly continued until Depp, 55, was taken away by two of his bodyguards.

Brooks also claims in the documents — filed by his attorney Arbella Azizian, of counsel at the law firm Baker, Olson, LeCroy & Danielian — that he returned to work three days later only to be asked by producer Miriam Segal to sign a document saying he would not sue production. When he declined, he says, he was fired.

The location manager is suing for assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress and negligence, among other things.

The lawsuit is just the latest setback for Depp, whose financial woes have played out in the media amid multiple court cases. The actor is currently suing his former managers for $25 million for mishandling his finances, and he was sued in May by a pair of former security guards over unpaid wages and a “toxic” work environment.

Rolling Stone also reported in June that nearly all of his previous net worth of $650 million is long gone.

A rep for Depp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.