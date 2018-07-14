‘Wedding’ follies, food and fun in Las Vegas

ADVERTISING
‘Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding,” held in the Buca di Beppo restaurant at Bally’s, is 90 minutes of a fun-filled interactive theater with a full dinner. From the drunken priest to the pregnant bride, this music-filled experience is well worth the money for a frolicking night of fun.
This show has played at different venues in Vegas over the years and this version is by far the best. The dinner show plays at 7 p.m. Fridays through Wednesdays; tickets are $119.75-$155.45. Visit 808ne.ws/2zr4732.
at the Osteria Costa in The Mirage is an outstanding sampling of the menu.
Served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, the meal includes “bottomless drinks” so I enjoyed the Rossini, with a berrycello prosecco.
The Baba al Rhum Toast, topped with caramelized bananas and Nutella; and Baked Eggs in Purgatory, made with organic eggs, calabrain chili and pecorino cheese, were both excellent. The Italian roast beef panini is also a fine choice.
Brunch is $30-35; call 866-339-4566 for reservations.
George Grill, at 201 North Third St. downtown, sports excellent food, comfy booths and great service. Try the seafood platter ($25) that includes clams, oysters, jumbo shrimp and crab legs. George’s Chopped Salad ($8.95) is wonderful with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, green onions, zucchini, squash, salami and mozzarella, served with balsamic vinaigrette.
For dessert, try the tiramisu — it’s outstanding. Visit triplegeorgegrill.com.
Here are the ongoing shows:
>> “Absinthe”: 8 and 10 p.m. nightly, Caesars Palace
>> Adam London’s “Laughternoon”: 4 p.m. daily, D Las Vegas
>> “All Shook Up: Tribute to the King”: 6 p.m. daily, V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort
>> Hypnotist Anthony Cools: 9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and Tuesdays, Paris Las Vegas
>> “Aussie Heat”: 10:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort
>> “The Australian Bee Gees Show”: 7 p.m. Saturdays-Thursdays, Excalibur
>> Barry Manilow: 8 p.m. July 19-21 and July 26-28, Westgate
>> “Baz — Star Crossed Love”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Palazzo
>> “Beatleshow”: 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Blue Man Group: 7 and 9:30 p.m. nightly, Luxor
>> Boyz II Men: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Sundays and 10 p.m. Saturdays, Mirage
>> Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club: 8 p.m. daily, MGM Grand
>> The Bronx Wanderers: 6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, Bally’s
>> Carrot Top: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Luxor
>> Cher: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, MGM
>> “Chippendales: The Show”: 8:30 p.m. daily and 10:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Rio
>> Clint Holmes’ and Earl Turner’s “Soundtrack”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Westgate
>> The Cocktail Cabaret: 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Caesars Palace
>> The Comedy Cellar: 7 and 9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays with 11 p.m. show on Saturdays, Rio
>> “The Comedy Lineup” featuring Tom Green and John Caparulo: 10 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays, Harrah’s
>> Cons of Comedy: 7 p.m. Fridays, 9 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Thursdays, Hooters
>> “Crazy Girls”: 9 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak Live!”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Luxor
>> David Copperfield: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sundays and 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays, MGM Grand
>> David De’Costa’s “Sinatra Up Close and Personal”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Royal Resort
>> David Goldrake’s “Imaginarium”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Tropicana
>> “Defending the Caveman”: 8:30 p.m., D Las Vegas
>> “Donny & Marie (Osmond) Show”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Flamingo
>> “50 Shades! The Parody”: 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Bally’s
>> Eddie Griffin: 7 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, Rio
>> “Fantasy”: 10:30 p.m. daily, Luxor
>> George Wallace: 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Westgate
>> Gerry McCambridge’s “The Mentalist”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Gordie Brown: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays, Planet Hollywood
>> Gregory Popovich’s “Comedy Pet Theater”: 4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Gwen Stefani’s “Just a Girl”: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27, 29-31, Planet Hollywood
>> “Hitzville — The Show”: 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Human Nature’s “Jukebox”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Venetian
>> “Inferno — The Fire Spectacular”: 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Paris
>> Jabbawockeez’s “Jreamz”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays with a 9:30 p.m. show Thursdays-Sundays, MGM Grand
>> Jeff Civilico’s “Comedy in Action”: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Paris
>> “Ka”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, MGM Grand
>> Kevin LePine’s “Hypnosis Unleashed”: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Binion’s
>> “L.A. Comedy Club”: 8 p.m. daily, Stratosphere
>> “Las Vegas Live Comedy Club”: 9 p.m. daily, Planet Hollywood
>> “Laugh Factory”: 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. daily, Tropicana
>> “Le Reve – The Dream”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays, Wynn
>> “Legends in Concert”: 7 and 9 p.m. Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, 4 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Flamingo
>> “Love” by Cirque du Soleil: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays, Mirage
>> “Mac King Comedy Magic Show”: 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Harrah’s
>> “Magic Mike Live”: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Wednesdays- Sundays, Hard Rock Hotel
>> Marc Savard’s “Comedy Hypnosis”: 10 p.m. Saturdays-Thursdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Mariah Carey: 8 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 5, 9, 10, Caesars
>> “Marriage Can Be Murder”: 6:30 p.m. daily, D Las Vegas
>> “Master of Illusion”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Bally’s
>> Mat Franco’s “Magic Reinvented Nightly”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays, Linq
>> Matt Goss: 7:30 p.m. dates vary, Mirage
>> “Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays, Harrah’s
>> “The Miss Behave Gameshow”: 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Bally’s
>> “Michael Jackson One”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays, Mandalay Bay
>> “MJ Live”: 7 p.m. daily, Stratosphere
>> “Murray: The Celebrity Magician”: 4 p.m. Saturdays-Mondays and Thursdays, Planet Hollywood
>> “Mystere”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, Treasure Island
>> “Nathan Burton Comedy Magic”: 4 p.m. daily, Planet Hollywood
>> Penn and Teller: 9 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, Rio
>> “O”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Bellagio
>> “Opium”: 8 and 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, The Cosmopolitan
>> “Paranormal: The Mind Reading Magic Show”: 4 p.m. Fridays-Mondays and Wednesdays, Bally’s
>> “Piff the Magic Dragon”: 8 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays, Flamingo
>> “Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show”: 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Westgate
>> “The Rat Pack Is Back!”: 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Tuscany
>> “Raiding the Rock Vault”: 8:30 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, Hard Rock Hotel
>> “Recycled Percussion”: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Renegades: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Caesars Palace
>> Rich Little: 7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays, Tropicana
>> The Righteous Brothers: 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays beginning Sept. 4, Harrah’s
>> “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays with added 11 p.m. show Fridays-Saturdays, Paris
>> “Sexxy”: 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Westgate
>> “Solid Gold Soul”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Bally’s
>> Steve Connolly’s “Spirit of the King”: 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Four Queens
>> “Tenors of Rock”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Harrah’s
>> Terry Fator: 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Saturdays, Mirage
>> “Thunder From Down Under”: 9 p.m. daily, 11 p.m. show Thursdays-Sundays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Excalibur
>> “The Tom Green Show”: 8 p.m. Sundays, 10 p.m. Mondays-Wednesday at Bally’s
>> “Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding”: 7 p.m. Fridays-Wednesdays, Bally’s
>> “Tournament of Kings”: 6 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Excalibur
>> “Vegas! The Show”: 7 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Planet Hollywood
>> Wayne Newton’s “Up Close and Personal”: 8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, Bally’s
>> “The World’s Greatest Rock Show”: 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Stratosphere
>> “WOW”: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Rio
>> “X Country”: 10 p.m. daily, Harrah’s
>> “X Rocks”: 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays Bally’s
>> “Xavier Mortimer’s Magical Dream”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood
>> “Zombie Burlesque”: 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays-Wednesdays and 10 p.m. Saturdays, Planet Hollywood
>> “Zumanity”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays, New York-New York