 ‘Wedding’ follies, food and fun in Las Vegas
‘Wedding’ follies, food and fun in Las Vegas

By Wayne Bernath
July 14, 2018
Updated July 15, 2018 12:05am

    “Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding” opened June 15 at Buca de Beppo restaurant at Bally’s in Las Vegas.

‘Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding,” held in the Buca di Beppo restaurant at Bally’s, is 90 minutes of a fun-filled interactive theater with a full dinner. From the drunken priest to the pregnant bride, this music-filled experience is well worth the money for a frolicking night of fun.

This show has played at different venues in Vegas over the years and this version is by far the best. The dinner show plays at 7 p.m. Fridays through Wednesdays; tickets are $119.75-$155.45. Visit 808ne.ws/2zr4732.

Brunch at the Osteria Costa in The Mirage is an outstanding sampling of the menu.

Served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, the meal includes “bottomless drinks” so I enjoyed the Rossini, with a berrycello prosecco.

The Baba al Rhum Toast, topped with caramelized bananas and Nutella; and Baked Eggs in Purgatory, made with organic eggs, calabrain chili and pecorino cheese, were both excellent. The Italian roast beef panini is also a fine choice.

Brunch is $30-35; call 866-339-4566 for reservations.

Triple George Grill, at 201 North Third St. downtown, sports excellent food, comfy booths and great service. Try the seafood platter ($25) that includes clams, oysters, jumbo shrimp and crab legs. George’s Chopped Salad ($8.95) is wonderful with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, green onions, zucchini, squash, salami and mozzarella, served with balsamic vinaigrette.

For dessert, try the tiramisu — it’s outstanding. Visit triplegeorgegrill.com.

Wayne Bernath has been a Las Vegas entertainment columnist for 30 years. Contact him at wainbern@aol.com.

