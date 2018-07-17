Hawaii amnesty program for bump stocks ending soon

Honolulu police are reminding residents that they have just over three weeks to turn in bump stocks and other trigger modification devices without penalty under a state amnesty program.

Devices can be turned in at these police locations: >> Alapai Police Headquarters

801 South Beretania Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

(808)529-3111 >> Chinatown Substation

79 North Hotel Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

(808)723-3310 >> Wahiawa Police Station

330 North Cane Street

Wahiawa, HI 96786

(808)723-8700 >> Pearl City Police Station

1100 Waimano Home Road

Pearl City, HI 96782

(808)723-8800 >> Kaneohe Police Station

45-270 Waikalua Road

Kaneohe, HI 96744

(808)723-8640 >> Kailua Substation

219 Kuulei Road

Kailua, HI 96744

(808)723-8838 >> Kahuku Substation

56-470 Kamehameha Highway

Kahuku, HI 96731

(808)723-8650 >> Kalihi Police Station

1865 Kamehameha IV Road

Honolulu, HI 96819

(808)723-8207 >> Waikiki Substation

2425 Kalakaua Avenue

Honolulu, Hi. 96815

(808)723-8566 >> Kapolei Police Station

1100 Kamokila Boulevard

Kapolei, HI 96707

(808)723-8400 >> Waianae Substation

85-939 Farrington Highway

Waianae, HI 96792

(808)723-8600

On July 9, Gov. David Ige signed into law a bill that outlaws in Hawaii bump stocks, multiburst trigger activators, trigger cranks or other devices designed to help semiautomatic firearms fire like automatic weapons. The act comes after a gunman used a bump stock in a mass shooting in Las Vegas in October.

Possession, selling, manufacturing, or importing such devices is a class C felony under the new law.

The ban took effect immediately. However, under a state amnesty program, owners have 30 days or until Aug. 8 to surrender such devices to the police.

Honolulu police said owners can take the devices to the nearest police station or call 911 to have an officer pick them up.