 Hawaii amnesty program for bump stocks ending soon
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 17, 2018
Updated July 17, 2018 7:30pm
Honolulu police are reminding residents that they have just over three weeks to turn in bump stocks and other trigger modification devices without penalty under a state amnesty program.

Devices can be turned in at these police locations:

>> Alapai Police Headquarters
801 South Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
(808)529-3111

>> Chinatown Substation
79 North Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
(808)723-3310

>> Wahiawa Police Station
330 North Cane Street
Wahiawa, HI 96786
(808)723-8700

>> Pearl City Police Station
1100 Waimano Home Road
Pearl City, HI 96782
(808)723-8800

>> Kaneohe Police Station
45-270 Waikalua Road
Kaneohe, HI 96744
(808)723-8640

>> Kailua Substation
219 Kuulei Road
Kailua, HI 96744
(808)723-8838

>> Kahuku Substation
56-470 Kamehameha Highway
Kahuku, HI 96731
(808)723-8650

>> Kalihi Police Station
1865 Kamehameha IV Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
(808)723-8207

>> Waikiki Substation
2425 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, Hi. 96815
(808)723-8566

>> Kapolei Police Station
1100 Kamokila Boulevard
Kapolei, HI 96707
(808)723-8400

>> Waianae Substation
85-939 Farrington Highway
Waianae, HI 96792
(808)723-8600

On July 9, Gov. David Ige signed into law a bill that outlaws in Hawaii bump stocks, multiburst trigger activators, trigger cranks or other devices designed to help semiautomatic firearms fire like automatic weapons. The act comes after a gunman used a bump stock in a mass shooting in Las Vegas in October.

Possession, selling, manufacturing, or importing such devices is a class C felony under the new law.

The ban took effect immediately. However, under a state amnesty program, owners have 30 days or until Aug. 8 to surrender such devices to the police.

Honolulu police said owners can take the devices to the nearest police station or call 911 to have an officer pick them up.

Comments (0)
